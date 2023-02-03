Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 780,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 257,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,813. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

