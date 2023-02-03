Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,796,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. 2,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

