Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day moving average is $167.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.