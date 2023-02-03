Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,621 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,064. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27.

