Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. 465,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,962. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

