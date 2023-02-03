Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 232 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $242.84. The stock had a trading volume of 90,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

