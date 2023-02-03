Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $52,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.19. 1,306,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,472. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

