Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Achieves $27.41 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $27.41 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

