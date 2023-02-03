Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,316,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 3,496,950 shares.The stock last traded at $2.72 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

