Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $21.12. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 21,510 shares.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.