Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.28.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunrun by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,270,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

