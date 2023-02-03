Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and traded as high as C$9.76. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 1,231,944 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGY shares. Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

