Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.81

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and traded as high as $35.21. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 441,094 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.97 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 84.6% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 361,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,270 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 114.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

