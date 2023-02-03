Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $88.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

