Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

SYNA stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.54. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Synaptics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

