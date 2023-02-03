Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,426.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,645,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $21,378,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $17,737,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 708,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $16,581,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

