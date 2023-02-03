Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus lowered shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 182,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,622. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

