Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sysco also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Argus cut Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,622. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.