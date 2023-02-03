T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.28.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

