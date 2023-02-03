Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $4.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 252,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.49. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

