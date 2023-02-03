Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Plans GBX 1.69 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of THRL opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.06) on Friday. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.68 ($1.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a market cap of £532.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,088.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

