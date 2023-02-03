Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 129.40 ($1.60).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 6.7 %

LON:TW opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 741.25.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.