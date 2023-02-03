TC Energy Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE TRP opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.