TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.03.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

TRP stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.81. 1,802,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.51. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$52.12 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

Insider Activity

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.