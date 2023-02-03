TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.95

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 4638658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
