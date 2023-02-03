TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Up 5.1%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 1,017,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,962,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,491,000 after purchasing an additional 957,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

