Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DNB Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.00 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.