Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.5 %

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

