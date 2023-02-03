Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.67.
Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.5 %
Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
