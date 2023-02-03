Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. 3,700,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,408,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Tellurian Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

