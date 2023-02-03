Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. 3,700,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,408,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Tellurian Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tellurian
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.