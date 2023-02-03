Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPLWF opened at $4.06 on Monday. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
