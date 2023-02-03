Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPLWF opened at $4.06 on Monday. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

