TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0383 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $375.44 million and approximately $391.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00091037 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00063919 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010690 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025082 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004470 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000247 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,262,090 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,782,214 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
