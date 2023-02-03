TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Shares Up 7.6%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. 135,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 338,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.
TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
