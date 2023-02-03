TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Shares Up 7.6%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. 135,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 338,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

TerrAscend Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.84 million. TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

