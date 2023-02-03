Tetra Tech, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

TTEK traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $154.88. 24,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

