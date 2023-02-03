Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.84 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $156.40. 150,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,960. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

