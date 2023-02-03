Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.84 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 175,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,040. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

