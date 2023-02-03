Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXN. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $167.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

