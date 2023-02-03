Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

