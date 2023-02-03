Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $1.41 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Shares of NFLX opened at $361.14 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $412.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.86 and its 200 day moving average is $270.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Further Reading

