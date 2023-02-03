Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $104.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.