Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

