Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $673,008,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $94,782,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 41.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,519,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,474 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Shares of JD opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $78.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

