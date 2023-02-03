Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 10,040 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.68 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.