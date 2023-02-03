Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

BATS CBOE opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

