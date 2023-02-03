Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.11

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.11 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 318167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Textron by 2,478.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 635,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,249,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

