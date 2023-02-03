Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.29). 339,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 383,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.80. The stock has a market cap of £328.22 million and a PE ratio of 247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

