The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.45 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
