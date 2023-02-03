The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60 to $4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.74 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.40. 397,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,444. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,882. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

