The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

HD traded down $6.65 on Friday, reaching $333.14. 1,422,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,461. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $367.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.46 and its 200-day moving average is $304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

