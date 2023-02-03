The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,954 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,940. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

