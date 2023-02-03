The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,847 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $40,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

